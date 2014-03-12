4 Of The Hottest Online Learning Tools For Entrepreneurs

The online learning space is at full boil. Whether you want to spruce up your knitting skills or learn how to take perfect wedding photos, there is an e-course built just for you.

When it comes to entrepreneurial lessons, there are also a growing number of offerings to suit how you learn best. From tuning into a quick one-hour live video to diving deep into an eight-week course, today’s digital learning ecosystem offers something for every business owner.

CreativeLive: Business

Price: Free live video courses (fee for anytime access)

While CreativeLive focuses on video-based classes for photographers and designers, they also have a number of business classes. For example, over the next few months, they have titles such as “Stress-Free Selling” and “Fund Your Business for Growth.”

The company boasts more than 2 million users and 500 courses, making it one of the leading learning portals online. When a course is live, you can watch it for free. However, there is an on-demand access fee if you missed the live show. For the most part, popular industry experts host the company’s courses. CreativeLive recently raised $21.5 million in financing.

Marie Forleo’s B-School

Price: $1,999 one-time fee for eight-week course

This eight-week course teaches business owners how to market online, or as the official program tour explains, this is “the online business school for modern entrepreneurs.” Host Marie Forleo, a well-known online marketing expert, author, and business owner, guides students through detailed learning modules with specific steps for figuring out everything from your profit plan to successful lead generation to website strategy.