Lessons From A Guy Who’s Changing The World One Pencil At A Time

It’s often said the biggest changes come from the smallest beginnings. For social entrepreneur Adam Braun, a single pencil changed the trajectory of his life, leading him to stray from a career on Wall Street to start the nonprofit, Pencils of Promise , which has built more than 200 schools and provided education to 20,000 underprivileged youth in developing countries around the world.

While traveling in India, Braun encountered a young boy begging on the street. When he asked the boy what he wanted most in the world, the boy answered simply “a pencil.” This request became the inspiration behind Pencils of Promise, which Braun founded in 2008 with only $25.

Braun’s new book, The Promise of a Pencil: How an Ordinary Person Can Create Extraordinary Change, offers lessons he learned on his journey to becoming a world-renowned social entrepreneur. These lessons not only apply to nonprofits looking to make a difference in the world, but can be enlightening to business leaders as well.

Here are four key take-aways from his book:

When Braun started Pencils of Promise, he couldn’t afford to host a splashy event to spread the word about the organization. Instead, he armed all of his volunteers with business cards. “They were going out night after night handing out Pencils of Promise business cards instead of their Goldman Sachs card or their law firm card because they were so proud to identify with the work we were doing,” says Braun.

Adam Braun in Guatemala

Most leaders have this presumption that they need to be infallible, indestructible machines.

This small act of printing business cards gave those involved with the organization a stronger connection to the mission and a sense of ownership that Braun says created more credibility than spending thousands of dollars on an ad campaign or throwing a big event might have.

Practicing this mantra in daily activities can take many forms. “Sending somebody a copy of your favorite book with a handwritten note in the front, I guarantee, will create a greater sense of connection between you and that individual than sending a $1,000 gift that doesn’t have any thought behind it,” says Braun.