Playlist: What We’re Listening To At SXSW

South By Southwest Interactive may be starting to wind down, but for music fans, the party is only about to begin. Whether you’ve made the trek down to Austin or are Twitter-envying those that did, there’s a massive amount of Texas-bound musicians worth exploring. With over 2,000 artists playing this year, it’s hard to wade through the madness. So we made you this Spotify playlist .

With over 50 tracks, it’s a diverse list, starting with a wide range of genres: alt rock, indie rock, americana, folk, and blues. From there it goes into everything from electropop and hipster anthems to downbeat electronica and a few R&B-influenced tracks.

You can stream the playlist here. For a list of shows by each artist in the playlist, search for the band on SXSW’s official site here. Happy listening!

Jackie Shuman (@jackieprobably) is Head of Sync at Crush Music and an independent music supervisor. She specializes in film, television, and commercial placements for artists.