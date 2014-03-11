Honey Maid Uses A Diverse Array Of Families To Put A New Face On Wholesome

Too often the advertising ideal doesn’t realistically reflect the reality of everyday for many of us. It’s why ads portraying childhood or parenthood as something less than perfect hit a chord, because so much of what we see hews to some bygone version of normal, happy, or perfect.

This new campaign for Honey Maid by agency Droga5 taps the same foundations of love and family, but in a way that represents a more realistic and diverse snapshot of society. It’s family, but this time the depiction includes military families, mixed race families, same-sex families, and single parents.





Droga5 New York executive creative director Kevin Brady says the brief from the brand was one word: wholesome. “The creative spark came to us while walking through a park where we saw one set parents covered in tattoos playing with their kids on the swings and a few feet away, a gay couple spending time with their child–both families sharing special moments together,” says Brady. “The idea evolved as we recognized that while the makeup and the day-to-day lives of families has changed, their wholesome connections and the love that makes them a family has remained the same. Those moments served as the creative inspiration for the ‘This is Wholesome’ campaign you see today.”

The brand is using the hashtag #thisiswholesome to ask people to share photos of their own versions of a wholesome family. In a statement, the brand’s senior marketing director at parent company Mondelez Gary Osifchin said, “We recognize change is happening every day, from the way in which a family looks today to how a family interacts to the way it is portrayed in media.”





General Mills recently used diversity in a similar way for Cheerios to great acclaim, and GM used a gay family in its big new brand campaign earlier this year. Whatever the strategic motivation, in all cases, the wider sampling of families is a welcome way to shine a spotlight on our similarities instead of our differences.