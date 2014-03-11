Duracell Helps Cold Commuters Get Warm By Holding Hands

How often have you looked around the bus and thought to yourself, “I’d like to hold that person’s hand”? Probably never. But you might seriously reconsider if it was minus-25, and all you had to do was grab some random stranger’s sweaty digits to activate a heater to get you nice and toasty while waiting for the bus.
Duracell and agency Cossette Toronto conducted this little social experiment in Montreal during this winter of polar vortex and generally frozen misery. By joining hands, commuters completed a circuit between the positive and negative symbols on either side of the transit shelter and voila(!) there was heat. Luckily, it appears that everyone in Montreal is attractive.