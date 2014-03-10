Oyster Gets Surprising Early Analytics On Your Reading Habits

When the e-book subscription app Oyster launched last year, it was quickly dubbed “the Netflix of books” by the press. But since then, analytics and anecdotes have demonstrated that Oyster’s customers actually consume the written word differently from the content they get on other subscription services like Netflix or Spotify.

What they’ve learned could have ramifications for publications and sites like ours, whose primary product is written content. So what’s so different about stuff you read?

“Books are one of the best gifts to give someone,” says Willem Van Lancker, an Oyster cofounder and the company’s chief product officer. “People really responded fantastically to giving a gift of hundreds of thousands of books.”

Van Lancker says this is something really distinctive about being a book business; feature requests for gifting starting rolling in right away. Other subscription platforms didn’t add gift subscriptions until later in their life cycles, says Van Lancker–presumably because no one had ever considered that books were (for whatever reason) more giftable than regular media.

Oyster also learned that while customers use their iPhones for “short bursts” of reading during the day, many do the bulk of their reading on days off and in the evening before bed, which means customer service inquiries swing nocturnal.

“The biggest bulk of inquiries and questions we get are between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern Time,” he says. His customer service team rejiggered their schedules to better match their customers’.

Nighttime reading also meant Oyster’s developers took pains to make sure the app works well in low light, says Van Lancker. “We took a lot of time standing in closets with our product,” he says.