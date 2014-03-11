Why Every Company Should Pay Employees To Volunteer

Debbie Feit had always wanted to give back, but with two children and a career, finding time was a problem. Then her employer offered a solution: to celebrate its 40th anniversary, employees were given an opportunity to take a month-long sabbatical at the charitable organization of their choice. She jumped at the chance.

“It was a rare chance to marry what I do for a living with the life I’m living,” says Feit, whose son struggled with mental health issues in the past. “He’s in a healthy place, and I welcomed the opportunity to help other families.”

For 30 days, the senior copywriter at MARS, a Southfield, Michigan-based marketing agency, donated her time to the Association for Children’s Mental Health and the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, writing and editing marketing materials and creating social media calendars. She also helped the Association for Children’s Mental Health complete a grant application, which earned the organization $20,000 for a new website.

When the month was over, Feit felt refreshed and eager to share her experience with her coworkers. “MARS could have just sent money to the organization, but instead they also devoted my time to something I felt passionate about,” says Feit. “I was very touched by the experience.”

Volunteer sabbaticals are part of MARS’s Start Small program, a company-wide initiative to donate $1 million of agency time and funds to various charitable organizations through a variety of programs.

“We’ve always had a nice, steady drumbeat of participation in our community,” says Rob Rivenburgh, MARS’s COO. “The sabbaticals take it one step further and give the whole organization a chance to live vicariously through the work of our employees.”

Kasia Koziatek, an account manager for MARS, spent a month in Peru, working for a governmental program aimed at providing basic services to the poorest sectors. Rivenburgh says Feit’s and Koziatek’s experiences have boosted morale, teamwork, and camaraderie. “It’s created a tighter organization,” he says.