4 Steps To Bridging The Workplace Generation Gap

There’s a generation gap living inside your workplace and it may be wreaking havoc on your productivity. The fundamental differences in how various age groups approach work are becoming more pronounced, creating workplace rifts, according to research led by David Maxfield and Joseph Grenny, co-authors of the book Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High (McGraw-Hill, 2011).

The two generations that have the toughest time getting along? Baby Boomers (49 to 67 years old) and Millennials (13 to 33 years old). Baby Boomers complain Millennials are easily distracted and lack discipline, focus, and commitment. Millennials believe Boomers are sexist, defensive, insensitive, resistant to change, and lack creativity.

“When there are differences, we tend to blame problems on age,” says Maxfield. “It’s a convenient villain and lets us off the hook for doing anything because we can’t change someone’s age.”

All of this stereotyping is causing one in three of us to waste about five hours a week on intergenerational conflicts.

The conflict isn’t isolated to just boomers and Millennials, though. According to Maxfield’s research, Boomers complain that Gen Xers (34 to 48 years old) also lack discipline, focus, and are distracted. Gen Xers tend to agree with Millennials’ description of Boomers and believe Millennials to be arrogant. Millennials believe Gen Xers have poor problem-solving skills and are generally slow to respond.

So how does anything get done? Not well, it seems. All of this stereotyping is causing one in three of us to waste about five hours a week on intergenerational conflicts. Learning how to speak up, regardless of age or authority, can resolve conflict and improve productivity in today’s multigenerational workplace, says Maxfield. He offers these four steps for getting started.