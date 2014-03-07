This Video Shows A Woman’s Day Through Google Glass And Has A Brutal Twist Ending

YouTube commenters aside, to many people the world in which they exist and engage with online is a generally happy place full of optimism and possibility. It’s all coming up bacon smell apps and Facebook lookback videos and wearable technology.





But this new PSA for International Women’s Day (March 8) shot from a Google Glass point of view shows how, despite amazing technology advances and their potential for the future, we still have a way to go as a society. World Health Organization statistics tell us that 35% of women have experienced either intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.





The spot was reportedly produced out of London’s BanjoEyes Films and has no official connection to Google.