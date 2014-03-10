Welcome To The Newest Part Of The College Campus: The Wellness Center

Universities seeking to advance the health and wellness of their students must begin the process by rethinking how they currently organize and facilitate their recreational programs and health and counseling services. The traditional model of delivering these programs often results in multiple facilities; a recreation center focused primarily on physical activity, and other services such as health and counseling, nutrition, and wellness education placed in other buildings across campus. While this approach has worked successfully in the past, it fails to meet the needs of today’s students.

As institutions contemplate a more unified approach to recreation, health, and wellness, the boundaries of these traditionally separated campus services are becoming blurred. A one-stop shopping approach with multiple services under one roof can open new doors for shared programming, increase synergies among student services, reduce operational costs, and support an institution’s health and wellness objectives.





Despite all the benefits, fusing diverse programs together is not without its share of challenges, including privacy, separate funding models, hours of operation, and physical space needs. To be successful, all parties must engage in creating a unified operational model which will allow the various programs to meet their individual needs while supporting the overall institutional mission. We believe that overcoming existing departmental barriers is in the best interest of the students’ long-term health and well-being.

Creating a new breed of wellness centers focused on helping students achieve healthy lifestyles has been at the core of our firm’s higher education practice for years. As we help universities across the country wrestle with this new paradigm, we continue to realize and explore new benefits.





Wellness centers generate exciting opportunities for designers to create dynamic new spaces. Unifying the various departments under one roof allows us to rethink how the interior zones interact and collaborate. We are already seeing unique facilities that blend traditional recreational components with demonstration kitchens, green roofs and vegetable gardens, classrooms for wellness learning, counseling space and perhaps even a grocery learning lab. We are focused on continuing to push the limits with new program spaces that will benefit the students’ long-term health.

Here are a few examples of institutions leading this movement across the country:

The University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Health and Wellness Center is designed to foster a culture of sustainability, healthy lifestyles and disease prevention. The facility is unique in its combination of a fitness center; a health clinic and research labs; a green roof with vegetable and herb gardens; a healthy bistro; a research and educational grocery lab; and meeting and classroom space.