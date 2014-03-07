How This Photographer Made $15,000 In One Day On Instagram

Instagram is, of course, a good way for brands to connect with consumers , but there’s also an ROI for hobby photographers.

Forbes has an article on Brooklyn-based photographer Daniel Arnold, who ended up making $15,000 in one day after deciding to sell his Instagram photos. When he looked at his bank account earlier this week and saw it only had a balance of $90.03, he decided to turn to the photo-sharing app, posting this message to his 22,000 followers Wednesday:

Hello, I just turned 34 this second. For one day only I am selling 4×6 prints of whatever you want from my Instagram archive for $150 each. I swear I will never sell anything this cheap again. If you’re interested, send a screenshot of the photo(s) of your choice to arnoldaniel@gmail.com (one d) and I will send a paypal invoice, followed by a signed print. Easy peasy. Happy my birthday. I love you truly.

The requests soon flowed in, totaling $15,000. According to Forbes, one buyer was willing to pay $1,000 for any photo with more than 1,000 likes.