If You Heart Instagram Food Porn, Read This Before Your Next Meal (#srsly #delish)

If your photos of Ramen Burgers and Cronuts tend to kill it on social media, here’s something that might interest you.

Time Out New York is running a new promotion for its 2014 Food & Drink Awards issue that will tap the table-side talents of one lucky photographer with a slick eye for food porn. If you win, your photo will grace the cover of its March 27 issue. All you have to do is post a photo taken from one of its nominated bars or restaurants to Instagram and include the hashtag #TimeOutFoodAwards before the deadline on March 17.

Now, some studies suggest that the practice of snapping a photo of your meal can ruin whatever’s about to follow. And yet, a cursory glance at Instagram’s Explore tag would seem to suggest the ritual of documenting your lunch is more popular than it’s ever been. Just, please: Whatever you do, don’t use flash.