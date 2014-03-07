advertisement
If You Heart Instagram Food Porn, Read This Before Your Next Meal (#srsly #delish)

[Image: Flickr user kennejima]
By Chris Gayomali1 minute Read

If your photos of Ramen Burgers and Cronuts tend to kill it on social media, here’s something that might interest you.

Time Out New York is running a new promotion for its 2014 Food & Drink Awards issue that will tap the table-side talents of one lucky photographer with a slick eye for food porn. If you win, your photo will grace the cover of its March 27 issue. All you have to do is post a photo taken from one of its nominated bars or restaurants to Instagram and include the hashtag #TimeOutFoodAwards before the deadline on March 17.

Now, some studies suggest that the practice of snapping a photo of your meal can ruin whatever’s about to follow. And yet, a cursory glance at Instagram’s Explore tag would seem to suggest the ritual of documenting your lunch is more popular than it’s ever been. Just, please: Whatever you do, don’t use flash.

