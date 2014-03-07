How NBA Player Analytics Opened Up A Whole New Business For SAP

When SAP launched their sports analytics division in 2013, they never dreamed that it would end up creating a whole new adjacent business: small business analytics. That’s right: SAP’s work with the NBA taught them how to sell into mom-and-pop businesses, a market they had previously never touched.

Consider the analytical experiment that is NBA.com/STATS and the Video Box Score–the system now captures every dribble. By working to document, process, and display virtually every imaginable statistic in basketball games, SAP is showing businesses of all kinds the seemingly endless variety of real-time analytics at their fingertips. And these solutions aren’t relegated to sports alone.

“There’s the business of sports–how much we make by selling analytics to the league or to the teams,” says SAP CMO Jonathan Becher. “[Then] there’s the transfer over to everybody else,” he says–the rest of the small-to-medium business market that currently doesn’t pay for data-driven business intelligence. Of course, that long tail is where the big money is. But SAP had a hard time selling their SMB customers–more than 80% of their business–on analytics.

Or did they?

Major sports franchises are huge brands, but compared to SAP’s normal enterprise clients, they are actually relatively small businesses–often with front offices of less than 50 people. SAP recognized the parallels between teams and small businesses almost immediately. And while major leagues and professional sports franchises have graced the pages of SAP’s portfolio for less than three years now, the commonalities they’ve discovered between sports business and your business might surprise you.

Generally, smaller businesses resist analytics. Believing they are too small to benefit from Big Data, many modestly sized companies rely on instinct and tactile experience. “They don’t want to use analytics,” Becher says. “They tend to be more family owned, maybe even second or third generation and when you show them the data, they go, ‘Yeah… I know where I need to put the next grocery store,’ or, ‘I know what item should go on the restaurant menu,’ and I know all this because this is all I do and I don’t care about the data.’ You’re going to launch a product, don’t you wanna know the feedback in every state? Do people really want to supersize?’ But if you go into these businesses and try applying analytics on day one, they don’t want it.”