How Camera+ Cofounder Lisa Bettany Found The Peace To Innovate

Lisa Bettany came to the App Store from the world of photography. Her outsider perspective gave her an edge to the design process that her coder-collaborators didn’t have, helping propel her app Camera+ to 10 million users and growing on iOS.

But when she was just starting out in app design, Bettany was shocked to find she had to learn to resist pressure from the engineers, who often wanted to make changes that would sacrifice the user experience she wanted.

Today, she’s bringing her design ethic back home to small-town Canada and breaking away from the hustle of the tech world. “I’m more of a creative mind, and the coders were really tech-minded. Designing was an unpredictable process. Now that we’re all in the same place, we can communicate better.”

When Bettany had the idea to create a photography app on the iPhone, she wasn’t completely unprepared for developing the product. She had immersed herself in digital photography for years, which made her the expert on the design functionalities that eventually came out in Camera+.

But working with coders meant they didn’t see well eye-to-eye all the time. “I was more interested in getting the user aspect right than they were. They were very tech-minded. When you’re the creative force, you kind of have to battle that,” Bettany says. “But being naïve helped that process. It helped me focus on that singular purpose of answering that question of how to make a great photography app.”

Her collaborators frequently rushed the process and tried to block some of the features that Bettany preferred. “With most of the filters, we had some nodes and even the one-tap button that just makes things better. They didn’t have the skills to know how to make things aesthetically better,” she says.

Keeping up on getting the functions right proved to Bettany that even the most tech-minded coder didn’t have the chops to perfect the design process. Camera+’s prized filters are an example of how no amount of tech experience can make designing painless.