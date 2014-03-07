The 7-Year-Old Girl In This Samsung Paralympics Ad Is Fearless

With its first ad for the “What’s Your Problem? Sport Doesn’t Care.” campaign, Samsung showed us the grit that drives some of the world’s top Paralympians.





This time the brand hits us with something heartwarming–a ski trip with a seven-year-old Canadian named Keira, who by the looks of her determination on the mountain, may just be a Paralympian in training.

The TV spots by agency 72andSunny are just one part of Samsung’s Paralympic involvement, the brand has also enlisted 30 leading Paralympians to record behind-the-scenes video blogs during the Games in Sochi with its Galaxy Note 3, which will be posted on the International Paralympic Committee YouTube channel.





It’s been a good year for Paralympic advertising–remember P&G and the Canadian Paralympic Committee–and considering the powerful and inspiring stories behind these athletes it’s almost a surprise more brands haven’t jumped on the bandwagon.