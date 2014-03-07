A New Survey Reveals Which Social Media Brands People Are Most Attached To

To which social media brands do consumers feel the most attachment? Facebook ranked number one in a Brand Dependence Social Media Survey conducted by UTA Brand Studio in partnership with uSamp, a technology and consumer sampling company. Laurence Vincent, chief brand officer of UTA Brand Studio , the brand strategy arm of United Talent Agency, will present the findings of the survey at SXSW March 7.

And we’re not talking about “liking,” apparently. To clarify, attachment, which is at the core of Brand Dependence research methodology, refers to the degree to which consumers believe a brand is like themselves and the degree to which thoughts and feelings about a brand come to mind, Vincent explains. Academic research led by C. Whan Park and Deborah MacInnis, who teach marketing at the USC Marshall School of Business and now consult on Brand Dependence studies, has convinced Vincent that brand surveys based on attachment are more valuable in terms of predicting customer loyalty and customer evangelism than those based on traditional attitudinal-based research.

Now, back to the results of the survey: Facebook was followed by Instagram, then YouTube, Pinterest and Reddit in the February 2014 survey of 2,006 U.S. adults aged 18 and up.





How about Twitter? It’s surprising to see the popular social media platform didn’t make the top five. “It was surprising to us as well, particularly me, because I’ve been on the platform since 2007, and I love it,” Vincent says.

Vincent reports that 59% of the respondents said they used Twitter, helping it score well in the area of intensity, which measures Brand Dependence amongst people who currently use a product or service. But Twitter didn’t fare as well in the prominence ratings, which take stock of how effortlessly and easily thoughts and feelings about a brand come to mind. Twitter also scored lower on more conventional brand measures such as likability, according to Vincent, and qualitative data revealed that people had a hard time relating to the brand because they didn’t fully understand how to use Twitter.

“I think one of the things that’s interesting is people, even if they love the product, they may not have a connection to the brand, which could be a challenge if Twitter decides to expand and use that brand name in other capacities,” Vincent says. “If they ever want to expand that Twitter brand name, they’d have to do some work in order to get people to have more of a connection with it.”





YouTube performed extremely well in the survey, with strong Brand Dependence scores in the areas of brand-self connection and prominence. Competitor Vimeo didn’t do so hot–in fact, only 16% of those surveyed had used the video-sharing destination. “YouTube was a rock star in our study, which I didn’t really expect,” Vincent says. “But it certainly is a reflection of what’s going on right now with how people are getting a lot of their video content, particularly younger audiences, where YouTube scores very well, going and using that channel as a way to discover content rather than, say, going to their cable box or going to the more direct channels for video.”