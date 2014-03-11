Fewer Cars Are Killing Pedestrians, Thanks–Apparently–To Florida

The number of pedestrians killed by cars in the United States dropped by nearly 9% in the first half of 2013, according to a new report .

This is good news, but it came as somewhat of a surprise: Pedestrian deaths had actually been increasing steadily over the last three years, though the number of motor vehicle crashes had declined. And while California, Texas, and Florida had ranked as the worst offenders since 2010 (together making up a third of national pedestrian fatalities), Florida also showed the most improvement in the first six months of 2013.





Yes, Florida, with its starved public infrastructure and everything, shrank its pedestrian death toll by nearly 24% compared to the first six months of 2012, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, an organization made up of state highway safety offices across the country.

How? Let’s zoom in on the Sunshine State, home to some of the most car-centric culture in the United States. In 2011, four Florida cities, with Orlando in the lead, ranked as the most dangerous places for pedestrians in the country. A Transportation for America report at the time showed that black and Hispanic Floridians, who were the least likely to own cars, experienced the worst fatality rates.

The report highlighted wide roads, helpful for speeding, as a possible reason why so many people were dying in the streets. The New York Times also pointed out that bus stops were usually located between intersections and far away from stoplights, which put bus riders darting across the roads at risk.





Florida, however, has begun taking the design of its roads, and advocating for cyclists and pedestrians, more seriously. According to USA Today, the state has implemented some encouraging changes:

Florida’s wide-ranging approach includes adding two full-time bike and pedestrian safety specialists to each of seven DOT district offices, plus two in central headquarters; one member of each team focuses on planning and design of roads and streets, the other on safety programs once infrastructure is built.

The new design also features road “diets,” which would narrow Florida’s notoriously wide thoroughfares: