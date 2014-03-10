Proof That Constraints Can Actually Make You More Creative

Constraints can seem like the last thing you’d want for a creative project, but they’re actually beneficial when it comes to doing good work. If you’ve ever faced the common writer’s hurdle of the blank page, you’ll know what it’s like to be paralyzed by innumerable opportunities. What restrictions do is take away some of the choices available to us, and with them, the paralysis of choice that stops us from getting started.

Well, I thought it was funny. — Stephen Colbert Couldn’t cope so I wrote songs. — Aimee Mann Grumpy old soundman needs love, too. — Lennie Rosengard Painful nerd kid, happy nerd adult. — Linda Williamson No future, no past. Not lost. — Matt Brensilver 3. A career-ending injury that became a blessing Phil Hansen’s story is nothing short of inspiring. As an art student, Phil relied on a specific pointillist style he’d developed. He was understandably distraught when an injury from creating art this way meant he couldn’t do it anymore. After walking away from the art world completely for three years, Phil returned and started using constraints to his advantage.

His shaky hand, a result of his art injury, led him to a new style incorporating the shaky lines he couldn’t help making.

Eventually Phil realized how powerful constraints could be and started creating his own: from drawing on coffee cups to painting with karate moves to creating temporary art with matches, candles, and chewed-up food. I can’t do his story justice, so I highly recommend watching his TED talk about what he learned. It includes videos of him making amazing art pieces based on self-imposed constraints: 4. Physical limitations that lead to unique art projects The last time I explored the use of constraints in creativity I came across this artist who creates amazing work within physical and spacial constraints.

Michael Johansson takes used objects and repurposes them into artistic projects. I’m tempted to call them sculptures but it doesn’t seem to fit with the almost 2-D look of his work.

What’s so impressive about Michael’s work is that he seeks out frames to work within–physical spaces to use as constraints–and makes his used objects fit together inside those areas.

In the video below, Michael describes his work as being almost a game: like real-life Tetris. 5. Using copyright restrictions as inspiration A favorite artist of mine, and somewhat of a regular on the Buffer blog recently, Austin Kleon provides an excellent example of working within constraints. Though he’s known for several things, perhaps what first made a name for Austin were his newspaper blackout poems.

Working from the constraints of the words already presents in a newspaper article or column, Austin uses a marker to black out words, subtracting from the original content until only his own message is left.

Even more than that, Austin has copyright restrictions to think about, since he’s using someone else’s work. In a New York Times piece, Austin explained how the various areas of copyright law provide inspiration for his work, as they give him constraints to work within.

For instance, he needs to ensure that the final message in each of his blackout poems, if not completely different to that of the original, reverses or parodies it. He also notes that the fewer words he uses from the original and the more space between them, the less likely he’ll be to face a copyright suit. How’s that for creative restrictions? 6. Self-imposed constraints when you have none can improve your work Damien Correll is a highly sought-after designer who’s become used to imposing his own constraints on his work. Without any constaints, Damien feels he has too much freedom: I think if you’re given a clean, fresh palette, and you do whatever you want, it’s almost too much freedom, at least for me. Damien has learned over time that imposing restrictions tends to result in better work: I find [constraints] make the process a little more enjoyable and the final output is usually something I’m more proud of.

Damien’s constraints often come in the form of short deadlines, which help him to put an idea into practice quickly and rely more on his gut feeling without time to second-guess himself. The idea process and the making process usually come hand in hand or immediately following. 7. Restrictions in business: staying small when you can’t go big We looked at the benefits of starting small recently, and how easy it is to forget that big companies like Google and Facebook were small once.

