Go Ahead, Let Your Desk Get Messy

Years ago, I hired a professional organizer to assess my home (and life). At the time, my husband, son, and I were crammed in a one-bedroom apartment. I also worked out of a corner of the bedroom designated as the “office.” This meant I basically spent 24 hours a day surrounded by a mash-up of book galleys, bouncy seats, and dirty dishes. At the same time, I kept reading that mess implies disorganization, and disorganization meant being unproductive.

It makes sense. In the usual narrative, clutter is a metaphor for life. Messy kitchen cupboards mean your life is a mess too. One survey from the National Association of Professional Organizers found that 96% of respondents felt they could save time each day if they were more organized at home, and 91% thought that better organization would make them more efficient at work.

But after studying my apartment, the organizer was clear on this: I was not disorganized. I knew what was piled on my desk. My mugs didn’t match, but I never missed deadlines. Quite simply, if my messiness bothered me, I would have done something about it. But I preferred to spend my time in other ways.

I’ve long since made peace with my lack of color-coded files, but this distinction between actual disorganization and mess is often lost in articles about how and why to de-clutter. They often have ominous headlines like “The Real Consequences of Office Clutter” and “Is Office Clutter Costing You a Promotion?”

What are people not doing because they’re organizing their mugs and filing all their emails in quixotic pursuit of “inbox zero”?

To be sure, there is some evidence linking clutter and a loss of productivity. Research from the Princeton Neuroscience Institute found that too much visual stimuli affects the brain’s processing capacity. True disorganization is also a time suck. If you can’t find your shoes and keys each morning, you won’t make it out the door in time.