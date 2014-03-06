Watch A Woman Become A Man Before Your Eyes (It’s The Only Way She Can Get Paid Like A Man)

According to some studies , women in the U.S. are still paid only 77 cents for every dollar their male colleagues make and just 4.2% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women.

Gender equality in the workplace is a global issue, as this new ad from Sweden’s largest union effectively points out. It says a Swedish women earn more than 250,000 euros less than a man over the course of their careers, and that at the current pace it will take more than a century for women’s salaries to equal that of men. So agency Volontaire decided to show the best way for a woman to get that equal pay much faster by giving Kommunal’s chairwoman Annelie Nordstrom a makeover.





It’s a quick, simple, and effective spot that applies the lessons of Dove “Evolution” to a different issue and in the process illustrates the sheer ridiculousness of a very real problem.