See The USS Enterprise As A Monet In This Series That Turns Rooms Into Famous Paintings

Some people say that art is all around us. If you could somehow get inside the rooms depicted in Brand New Paint Job, this maxim would prove undeniably true.





Created by Montreal-based digital artist Jon Rafman, the new project turns entire rooms into famous works of art, flooding every wall, desk, and down comforter with trace elements of Jasper Johns or Jean-Michel Basquiat. Rafman uses 3-D models cribbed from online gallery Google 3-D Warehouse, and wraps paintings around them entirely. The effect is somewhat similar to what we’ve seen with projection mapping only here the imagery seems fully integrated with the projected area rather than dancing on top of the surface.

In addition to splashing rooms with famous paintings, Rafman also slathers art onto of vehicles and pop culture detritus, like a life-size statue of RoboCop or the starship Enterprise from Star Trek.





Although the project lives online, photos of the various rooms slathered in works by Francis Bacon, Marc Chagall, and others are on display at The Armory Show in New York from March 6 to March 9. Perhaps being surrounded by many images of these rooms will feel as though you’re walking around inside of one.

Have a look through more from Brand New Paint Job in the slides above.