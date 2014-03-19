Super Investor Ben Horowitz On Abandoning Your Formulas For Success

When I ask Ben Horowitz where he gets his understanding of business, he answers cheerfully: “Pain.”

“I would make a mistake,” the Andreessen Horowitz partner says, “and it would just cause a horrific consequence.”

Like when Horowitz was chief executive of Loudcloud, the online storage startup that gave cloud computing its name. It was early 2000, the peak days of the dot-com boom. He was leading a team of about 620 people, and business was growing quickly. They were running out of space in their building, and the fire marshal was giving them warnings.

Loudcloud took on this giant space and signed a contract that committed the company to a $30 million lease over a 10-year period. The contract also restricted the company’s cash–it couldn’t use the space for anything else.

Then the Internet bubble burst. Silicon Valley real estate dropped from $10 a square foot to 99¢, Horowitz recalls. Loudcloud never moved into the building.

“I lost $30 million because, instead of spending 15 minutes on that decision, I spent five,” he says. “It caused me to retrain my mind about how much time is too little to pay attention to any given thing. You go, ‘Woah, I nearly lost the company over that decision. When you lose a company, everybody gets laid off–you all lose in a severe and painful way.”