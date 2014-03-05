The Competition is Irrelevant: Your Summit Experience

“Watch me!” I yelled down to my belayer as I stepped out for the umpteenth time on dime thin edges for my feet and razor sharp incuts for my fingers. I had a mantra as I began the crux of the climb: focus on the goal, soft eyes, full breath, and commit to each move. I was climbing above my limit. And I was falling; a lot! “Argghh!” The sound of falling escapes my lips and I descend with gravity twenty-five feet to a soft catch on the rope. Another fall, and a little bit of new terrain experienced. I was “working” the climb – learning it bit by bit and teaching myself how to climb harder, faster, and smoother. It wasn’t elegant or beautiful – it was work.

The difficulty scale in rock climbing is open ended – there is no hardest climb in the world or a hard stop to the difficulty, only the hardest climb at the moment. Climbers, like leaders, are always pushing their limits and testing new ideas; open to possibility. How is it that elite performers stay sharp? Pressure and planning: elite performers engage themselves fully emotionally.





Learn to Love the Pressure

You can’t stay in the game if you aren’t comfortable with the stress. Managing a multi-day ascent of a high-altitude mountain demands thoughtful and precise action and response while under duress and the unique ability to decrease the pressure during opportune moments. The maxim in climbing is that when you are “on” you’re “on”! And when you are “off” you are “off”! Sounds simple – this translates to hard work, with efficiency and hustle, when it is time and to turning it off completely and recover when it isn’t. Knowing the difference is what allows performance and recovery to cycle toward success.

As leaders, we must be able to respond in a similar way or burn out is all too real and too close. Recognizing the rejuvenation and recuperation that comes from recovery is an essential skill that pays dividends.

The Long Term

See the forest through the trees. As climbers we look at the whole experience and break it into manageable chunks of time and exertion. Without the ability to switch our focus back and forth between the macro and the micro perspective we are left with the overwhelming and daunting view of solely the mountain – and that is far too large and menacing to experience as one view.

Instead, focusing on the long term and managing it in bits and pieces allows us to rebound from defeat and celebrate small achievements and short-term successes. The challenge is to stack the odds in our favor with enough short-term goals spread out over the whole experience so that we stay mentally sharp and engaged throughout. Utilizing project management to support sharp engagement and creating team and personal milestones that are unique and honest successes creates long-term commitment and full engagement.

You are The Competition

With an open ended grading scale climbing there is no end to the challenge or innovation. Literally, no end. Instead climbing, like business and leadership, demands that we define and give meaning to it in ways that are unique to our world view. This is the beauty of the experience: we can create and engage in a way that is honest and true to ourselves. What drives you: the rewards, the innovation, the connection to others, the solutions to large scale challenges? You are the competition and defining ourselves in any other way is a panacea that leaves us burnt out and without direction. It is both a gift and a unique challenge – you are the competition.