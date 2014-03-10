The Winter Paralympics Are The World’s Best Showcase Of Sports Technology

When there’s a significant technological advance that might help Olympians reach new heights, like the infamous (and now banned) Speedo LZR swimsuits , we all sit up and take notice. But of all the Games, the most technologically advanced, the most fascinating for those of us curious about the melding of human and machine, is the Winter Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games, for able-bodied athletes, rely heavily on science and technology, but it’s not nearly as visible as in the Paralympic Games. “The technology in the Paralympics is much more visible during competition,” says Ian Brittain of Coventry University, a sports sociologist who’s heavily involved with the Paralympic Games (and has actually written a definitive history of them). The science and tech with able-bodied athletes mostly comes before the actual competition, in the training process. “The athletes will have used an awful lot of technology to get to the position they’re in,” he says, “but they don’t necessarily use it when they’re actually competing.” But Paralympic athletes often require some pretty amazing tech to compete.

There’s a lot of money going into developing paralympic sports equipment, which has benefits for the disabled community as a whole.

So why winter? “All of the winter sports rely on some kind of technology,” says Brittain. In the summer Paralympics, some events (like, say, swimming) can be performed without the use of prostheses or other tools. Not so during the winter. “For the winter games, whatever sport you decide to do, you need equipment for it,” he says. Whether that’s flying down an alpine ski course on a sit-ski, or curling from a wheelchair, or playing hockey in a sled, the demands of the cold weather sports include gear. And it’s phenomenally competitive. The Paralympics, like the Olympics, are now a game of centimeters, grams, and milliseconds.

Then there’s the increased popularity (the TV networks show and advertise more of the Games every cycle, and participation grows as well) and funding of the Paralympics, which creates a nice circular pattern of better and better technology. You’ve got some of the biggest and most innovative technology companies in the world–Boeing, Dyson, many more–all working on amazing gear for disabled athletes, because it brings them positive attention to make amazing things for the increasingly popular event.

The gear developed for the Paralympics can benefit the disabled outside the competitive sports world as well. “There’s a lot of money going into developing paralympic sports equipment. It takes a while, but it does have benefits for the disabled community as a whole,” says Brittain. “Lighter, better equipment becomes available for the Paralympics, and then slowly, over time, those new technologies trickle down into the general population of people with disabilities.” Steel wheelchairs in the 1960s, for example, weighed upwards of 50 pounds, but the advent of carbon fiber–which first achieved popularity amongst athletes–eventually trickled down to the mainstream.

There is still a major funding gap, not only between the Olympics and Paralympics, but between the developed and developing nations. The technology requirement “is probably one of the reasons why there’s only 45 nations competing at the Sochi Paralympic games, compared to 164 in London,” says Brittain. Poorer countries just can’t devote the kind of resources needed to train disabled athletes and provide them with this incredibly expensive, high-tech equipment. But! That’s changing. The number of countries competing in the Winter Paralympics has been steadily increasing over time, and the amount of coverage the Games get has followed suit. This year, NBC is showing most of the semifinal and final events, albeit on its cable network NBCSN. (The only event that’ll be shown on regular NBC is the sled hockey final.) Still, that’s a major improvement over the 2010 Winter Paralympics in Vancouver, of which NBC only aired the opening and closing ceremonies–and on NBCSN.