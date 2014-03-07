5 Free Apps For Making Better To-Do Lists

If you’re lost without your daily to-do list and love crossing off every minute detail of your day, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Wunderlist (Android and iOS)

If your daily list looks like long division, Wunderlist organizes, sub-sorts and syncs the insanity. Turn forwarded emails into actions, share campaigns with teammates, and find out who’s working on what project.

Swipes (iOS)

This one’s for the tactile minimalist: Simply make a list and swipe tasks away as you complete them. Snooze the ones you want to put off for later, or reschedule, blissfully, to procrastinate for another day.

Remindus (Android)