Following Security Breach, Target’s Chief Information Officer Resigns

In the aftermath of Target’s massive data breach over the holidays, the retailer’s chief information officer, Beth Jacob, resigned Wednesday. The company said it will start looking for an interim CIO.

“While we are still in the process of an ongoing investigation, we recognize that the information-security environment is evolving rapidly,” Target chairman, president, and CEO Gregg Steinhafel said in a statement. “To ensure that Target is well positioned following the data breach we suffered last year, we are undertaking an overhaul of our information-security and compliance structure and practices at Target.”

Target confirmed the security breach, which took place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15, originally saying the attack affected 40 million customers. In January, the retailer revealed the scope was much larger than previously believed, exposing the names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses for up to 70 million customers.

In addition to offering customers credit monitoring services for a year, Target announced in February it will implement more secure chip-enabled technology in its in-store card readers and branded credit cards.