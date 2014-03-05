See The Famous Oscar Selfie–Simpsonized

At the Samsung-sponsored Academy Awards last Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres cherry-picked a handful of the most famous faces in the world to participate in a Samsung-facilitated group selfie. (Liza Minnelli was sadly not invited.) Currently residing at a record-breaking (by a large margin) 3.25 million retweets, this image has been burned into the retinas of anyone who pays even cursory attention to the Internet and/or movies by now. Although many have since tried to recreate the Voltron-like assemblage at their workplaces, “Harlem Shake”-style, one recreation stands out above the rest–the one that takes place in Springfield.