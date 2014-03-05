Soon You’ll No Longer Be Able To Sign In To Yahoo With Facebook Or Google

Its logo isn’t the only thing Yahoo is making changes to. The web portal just announced that, in the near future, users hoping to sign into Yahoo’s services using their Facebook or Google credentials will not be able to do so.

That means if you use Flickr to host photos or play Fantasy Football, you’re going to need your own Yahoo ID. “Yahoo is continually working on improving the user experience,” the company said in a statement, noting that the new process “will allow us to offer the best personalized experience to everyone.”

Under the stewardship of Marissa Mayer, Yahoo has refocused on driving traffic to its core web services and promoting a slate of useful new apps. Still, the company has continued to underperform from a financial standpoint, namely as competitors like Facebook and Google build momentum in mobile advertising. Yahoo, it appears, is both tightening the reins and further severing ties with the competition.