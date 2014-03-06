Glossy Women’s Magazines Remind Us Some Girls And Women Are Living In Hell

This year, 14 million young girls will be married against their will and nearly 1 million girls will be sold into slavery. To commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, the women’s rights organization Catapult demonstrates that these aren’t stats but human lives.





Its campaign, “Cover Stories” includes three faux magazine covers that tell the disturbing stories of modern day slavery. Child Bride Magazine features articles like “Exercise Secrets: You Can Get In Shape for Giving Birth at 14!” Good Slavekeeping features a piece called “35 Days to Train the Perfect Slave.” Sure these covers will make you think twice the next time you pick up Good Housekeeping or Brides, but will they inspire you to take action? Visit Catapult.org to see what you can do.