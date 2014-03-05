ZocDoc Is Expanding To Cover The Majority Of The U.S.

ZocDoc, a service that lets patients book appointments with doctors online, announced Wednesday it is expanding from 2,000 cities and towns–roughly 40% of the country’s population–to cover the rest of the contiguous U.S.

“From a macro perspective, there’s no better time for ZocDoc to hit the gas than now,” founder and CEO Cyrus Massoumi tells Fast Company. “There’s a huge shortage of doctors, and that’s growing.”

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. will face a shortage of 130,000 doctors by 2025. Though Massoumi, named one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in 2012, admits that ZocDoc can’t fix this shortage, he hopes the service can make medical care more accessible. As an example, Massoumi pointed to a recent study that found patients on average waited 18.5 days to see a physician. On ZocDoc, he says most of its 5 million patients see a doctor within two days of booking their appointments.