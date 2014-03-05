Design Pirate Cody Foster Tries To Buy Victim’s Silence

Design pirate Cody Foster is at it again. Accused of ripping off the designs of a number of independent designers late last year , the Nebraskan tchotchke wholesaler is now trying to settle one of the lawsuits that has sprung up in the wake of the allegations.

Cody Foster’s conditions? That the independent designer accusing the company of piracy license her designs to Cody Foster & Co. for $650 and submit to a gag order, deleting any complaints about the company from the web.

In our first story about Cody Foster, we detailed how pursuing a case against a design pirate can cost independent designers hundreds of thousands of dollars in accumulated legal fees. Even if you win, you’ll likely lose. Yet there is a way to fight companies like Cody Foster. When independent designers took to the Internet to complain that the Nebraskan tchotchke maker had infringed upon their works, many of Cody Foster’s clients–including Fab.com, Anthropologie, and West Elm–immediately ceased business with the company.





Cody Foster is now offering payment to its critics, trying to convince them to be quiet. As of press time, Cody Foster’s attorneys have declined to comment.

Late last year, Cassandra Smith, a Milwaukee-based artist known for her distinctively painted antlers, discovered that Cody Foster was selling antlers to retailers that were nearly identical to her designs, right down to the color patterns. Cody Foster offered Smith $650 as a settlement for the alleged infringement, far less than her attorney fees would have been.

Then there was the fine print. “Essentially, Cody Foster was willing to settle, as long as my client was willing to agree to license Cody Foster her designs and keep quiet about it,” said Emily Danchuk of the Copyright Collaborative in a phone interview with Co.Design late Tuesday morning. The Copyright Collaborative is a membership-based law association devoted to helping independent designers protect themselves against IP theft and copyright infringement.