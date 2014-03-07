5 Ways To Keep Employees Happy And Engaged In Tough Times

With the economy at a low point, many people feel trapped in their jobs, seeing dim prospects for better opportunities outside their present situation. On the surface, this may seem like an ideal situation for companies, bringing down turnover costs. But there’s a hidden underside that’s not so positive.

When the economy is in high gear, unhappy employees can easily move on. Now they stay in their jobs, bringing down the productivity level and morale of the organization. To counter this and generate more buy-in from your staff, here are five things you can do.

If people are kept in the dark about what’s going on, they will make up their own version and it won’t be a positive one. Instead of avoiding, minimizing or trying to hide a negative situation, tell it like it is. Trust that staff will understand and appreciate being informed. Not disclosing will only breed mistrust, suspicion, and fear.

It’s harder to develop loyalty to a large impersonal organization than to a small, close-knit group in which everyone clearly sees the impact of their decisions on those around them. The more decision making is left in the hands of those affected by the decision, the better. If cuts have to be made, let the people affected by the changes have a say in what and how to cut. This keeps people more involved and gives them a greater sense of control about the decisions affecting their lives.

Keeping employees constantly informed and involved … helps lift spirits and prevents knee-jerk decisions that could come back later to haunt you.

Every situation has a positive if we look for it. Maybe there is time available for staff development, training, and team building activities that the hectic pace of having lots of business didn’t allow before. Use a slow time to be creative. Look for ways to develop skills that staff have an interest in, but did not have the time to focus on before.