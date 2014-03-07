Work Hives Will Make Your Freelance Life Less Lonely And More Profitable

Becoming a freelancer can be a scary venture. There’s no one to pick up the slack when you’re feeling sluggish, no one to lean on financially when balance books are stretched thin, and no one to blame when things go badly.

Despite the drawbacks of the freelance lifestyle, the solo operators are ramping up in droves, especially as more companies lay off employees, preferring to outsource projects instead. But to overcome some of the difficulties of going it alone, savvy freelancers are turning to a new kind of co-working setup called “hives.”

While researching for his upcoming book The Death of 9-5: Permanent Freelancers, Empty Offices and the New Way America Works, Richard Greenwald interviewed more than 200 freelancers and discussed his findings on freelance hives in a recent article in the Wall Street Journal.

Hives are built when solo operators band together with other solo operators who have complementary skills. Teaming up allows freelancers to provide clients with a broader range of services than they would be able to offer individually. It also gives them opportunities to bid on larger projects than they would be capable of taking on solo. Greenwald gives the example of a financial consultant who partnered with a health insurance broker to provide coverage and advice to clients as a one-stop-shop.

Hive members share a website, a company name, billing, and even pitch projects together, operating as though they were a small business, but without the costs of a full-time staff.