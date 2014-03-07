How Your Favorite Childhood Hobby Can Make You More Productive

If you’ve had a hankering to take a glassblowing or bookbinding class lately, you’re not alone. “We have seen a massive resurgence in the making/craft movement,” says Diane O’Connor, director of public relations for Mohawk , a fine paper manufacturer in upstate New York.

“Instead of valuing speed over quality, consumers are relishing single-pour craft coffees, hand letter-pressed stationery, and investing in products that will last,” says O’Connor. “They are willing to pay more for items that are crafted with care because they like to know where they came from, who made them, and how they were made.”

In these busy times, why are people flocking to their local art center to take a class or return to a hobby from childhood? We asked several hobbyists to weigh in. Here’s what they said:

“Working with my hands, even though it took concentration, gave my brain a rest,” says Mary Kearns, a soap crafter and president of Herban Lifestyle, a Fairfax, Virginia-based bath and body care store.

Kearns discovered her passion for making bath and body products while working full-time and finishing her PhD in developmental psychology. “The tactile and aromatic aspects of the craft encouraged me to be in the moment and let go of the many pressures I was under,” she says.

Laura Jones, a life coach from the Philadelphia area, advises her clients to do something simple with their hands such as gardening, sewing, knitting, or crafting. “These hobbies require a certain type of attention and commitment to every part of the process that brings about almost a meditative state,” she says.

By keeping your attention on something that doesn’t overwhelm the brain, your subconscious has time to work on other problems in the background.

This does two things to your brain: First, it slows down and relaxes you, allowing you to see things from a different perspective when you get back to your work. Second, it allows you to subconsciously find solutions to other problems. “By keeping your attention on something that doesn’t overwhelm the brain, your subconscious has time to work on other problems in the background,” says Jones. “You can find better solutions faster, the same way [your brain] does when you sleep.”