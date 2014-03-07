One Reason Marketers Know You’ll Click On This Mind-Blowing Link

The topics of using search engines and social media to garner clicks have been well covered, but mobile phones and curated feeds have now brought us into a new era of the Internet.

As your audience scrolls through an endless stream of content on the web, the impression of your headline becomes just as important as the content itself. As the web evolves, so must our writing techniques. Welcome to Web Copywriting 3.0.

The search engine was the original hub of the Internet. The web functioned as a sort of tennis match, going from search engine to content site and back to search engine. Thus, marketers tried to influence their brand’s visibility through SEO and paid search ads. In order to effectively write for a search-centric web, it was important to front load keywords, appropriately tag webpages, and link out to your web properties. As Google continues to refine its algorithm, SEO remains important, but keywords are no longer the be-all and end-all for rising to the top.

Just like the way search-engine behemoth Google often dictated how web copywriters optimized their content, in the social era of the Internet, Facebook’s news-feed dictated the next big web writing revolution. In order to drive clicks and stand out within a never-ending content stream, digital marketers began loading headlines with hyperbolic emotions (“This Might Be The Cutest Video EVER”) and curiosity gaps (“You Won’t Believe What This 5-Year-Old Told His Mom”) to get viewers to click through. Although the clickbait headline trend is still alive and well, the oversaturation of exaggerated copy is losing its novelty.

The next big trend for digital copywriting is largely due to the growing prevalence of mobile web traffic. Because mobile has driven on-the-go content consumption, the biggest trend that defines headline copy for the web 3.0 is signaling.