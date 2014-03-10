How Yelp Encourages Users To Write More Thoughtful Reviews (Even On Mobile)

Customer reviews are the heart of Yelp’s popularity and success, and yet you couldn’t write a review from mobile until August 2013.

Consumer and Mobile Products Vice President Eric Singley tells us how they figured out how to get users to write out high-quality reviews–through gentle nudges, clever filtering, and a little bit of social priming.

Below is an edited version of our interview.

Eric Singley

The worst-case scenario for writing a review on mobile was “Good fries, five stars.” That was failure for us. So everything on the product design was based on mitigating that risk, ensuring that wasn’t the path we went down.

This is Yelp’s bread and butter, this is what we do better than anybody else: encourage high-quality contributions. We’ve learned how to make that work well on the web. There are concepts there that we could re-use.

One is modeling or mirroring–you show people the kind of content that you want them to write before they write it. They have an idea for what the goal is.

For example, on Yelp.com, you see the highlighted review of the day, front and center on the site. We reward our best contributors, and this hand-selected group of elite Yelpers get a stamp on their profile that says they create the best content. Other people see these badges and they get an idea of the type of content they should be writing to achieve that kind of status.