Adidas Wants You To Run Lionel Messi All The Way To Rio

Lionel Messi is arguably the best soccer player on the planet and there are plenty of video games in which you can pretend to possess his otherworldly talents. But none of them will get you tickets to see him play at the World Cup.





Now to celebrate the recent launch of his new adizero f50 football boots, Adidas has created an interactive game that will do just that for one lucky fan. The game “Fast or Fail,” created by agency Iris and digital production shop MediaMonks, puts you on the pitch as Messi and challenges you to run and beat an army of faceless defenders all the way to Rio. The speed of the game increases depending on the social media buzz around Messi at the time you’re playing. There’s an in-game social buzz-meter to get real-time updates on how Messi is doing online. Pro tip: Probably a good idea to avoid playing during any El Clasico.

If you make it all the way to Brazil in the game, you’ll be entered to win a trip to Rio this June with tickets to see Argentina and Messi play at the World Cup.



