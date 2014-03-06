5 Real Ways To Advance Your Career Without Wasting Money

There are countless ways you can spend money on your professional development. From conferences to coaches, you can “invest” until you’re broke.

So how can you choose smart investments that actually generate returns?

I asked several people whose careers I admire about the smartest investments they’ve made. Here are their guidelines for making the most of what you’ve got.

You don’t just want to sit in a class. You want opportunities to practice new skills in as realistic of conditions as possible. Maureen Sullivan, the president of AOL.com, says that she passed up a higher paying summer job during college in order to teach summer school at her local high school.

Forgoing the extra salary was a smart investment, because “being a teacher involved learning how to command a classroom, learning how to be in an environment of people who are just barely younger than you, almost your peers, and trying to be a leader in that environment.” That experience “prepared me for work,” she says, now that she’s leading a large operation in her early 30s.

Naomi Schaefer Riley, a columnist for the New York Post, says that at one time “I used to wait to buy a new computer until my old one really was going to die.” But then she realized that “You don’t want to wake up praying every morning that the laptop makes it through the day. That’s not a particularly productive approach to your workday.” So now she’s writing on a snazzy MacBook Air she bought a few months ago.

“This is what I do all day long,” she says. “How much time do I want to wait for my computer to turn on and off?” She’s also sprung for good office furniture and (key for work-at-home types) enough real estate to have an office with a door.