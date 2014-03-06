Siri, Cortana, And Why Our Smartphone Assistants Have Such Weird Names

If our current tech overlords have their way, we’ll soon spend our days interacting with our phones–or whatever wearable device finally catches on–as if they’re sentient beings, conversing with “Siri,” “Cortana,” or “Google Now” all day long.

Tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are making calculated bets that intelligent personal assistants are the future. If they’re right, these products will be part of our vernacular in a very regular and intimate way. They’ve likely given serious thought to both the speaking voice and the chosen name of their brand’s particular gizmo. So why Siri, Cortana, Google Now, and Maluuba?

The most obvious similarity among many digital personal assistants is that they sound like women, even though our robot friends are decidedly gender neutral. (They don’t have chromosomes, gonads, or bodies–yet.) Microsoft’s rumored Siri competitor Cortana, for example, ends in “a,” a quick and dirty way to feminize any word. Another popular natural voice language assistant is named Maluuba. Siri is a popular female Norwegian name, meaning “beautiful woman who leads you to victory.” Many of these helper bots also have distinctly feminine voices to go along with their girly names.

Siri, left, and Microsoft competitor Cortana

Obviously, these companies want us to think of our disembodied servant companions as women. Since most of these programs end up doing what amounts to secretarial work, that fits into cultural stereotypes of who should be doing that kind of work, as The Atlantic‘s Rebecca Rosen mused in an article about Siri’s voice.

But, if Apple and Microsoft wanted to elicit images of a Mad Men-style typist Googling showtimes and restaurant reviews for us, they could have gone with more traditional women’s names. What about Susan, Brenda, or Mary? To be fair, some tech companies have taken that route. One Siri competitor goes by Donna, a reference to the West Wing character. The Garmin GPS voices have names like Karen and Jill. But: Siri? Cortana? Maluuba? They all sound mystical, exotic–at least to an American audience. Cortana, for one, comes straight out of fantasy culture, a nod to an artificially intelligent character in the Halo video game.

Fast Company spoke with branding expert Karin Hibma, who has named hundreds of products–including the Amazon Kindle and TiVo–about the current crop of names.

I would rather speak to Rebecca than I would to Cortana. But collectively we don’t want everybody’s assistant to be named Rebecca because that would remove the personalization.

Hibma has two theories about the mystical naming trend. “The creators are deeply in the engineering world,” she points out. “They’re probably thinking of something that is familiar and comfortable to them.” As in, those Microsoft dudes are gaming nerds. (Cortana could also be a code name for the final product, which has not yet been released, Hibma notes.) Meanwhile, lore has it that the creator of Siri had a coworker with that name and wanted to use it for his yet-to-be born daughter.