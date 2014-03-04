Batman Returns To Your Gaming Console With The First Trailer For “Arkham Knight”

The wildly popular Arkham series of Batman games for PC and the XBox and PlayStation consoles is returning for a fourth adventure. The curiously-named Batman: Arkham Knight has an official trailer, which highlights how much more developer Rocksteady Games can pull out of a game set in the extended Batman universe if it’s playing with next-generation systems.





The trailer for the game (which will not be available on the PlayStation 3 or XBox 360) is a sharp-looking piece of cinematic storytelling, with shots of Bruce Wayne’s face that suggest that developers are getting closer and closer to cracking the Uncanny Valley–plus a lot of demonstrations of how much fun the Batmobile, which users can control for the first time in the series, will be to drive.





Beyond that, the trailer suggests that the game won’t deviate too much from the formula that worked in the previous three games: Batman will find villains and their henchmen, punch them, and continue on his quest. That’s a formula that led the Arkham series to critical and commercial success, though, so we’re happy to see that carried over to the XBox One and PlayStation 4.