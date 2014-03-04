Why Gmail Creator Paul Buchheit Gave JavaScript A Second Chance

With nearly half a billion users, Gmail is the world’s largest email service and considered an essential for many of us. This is the story about how Gmail almost never was.

In the early 2000s, Paul Buchheit took a naive approach to a big problem that previous, more experienced developers has tried to tackle–an effective web-based email platform. Trying to find operational software, Buchheit–Google employee No. 23–turned to an option that everyone else had written off.

“I decided to write the whole thing in JavaScript,” he says. “A lot of people told me that it was a really bad idea, and that it wouldn’t work,” he says. “A lot of those people were speaking from experience–they worked on a large JavaScript projects or they had a friend who ran a company that tried to do it and it always failed.”

Previous failures meant nothing to Buchheit, who pressed on and tried it anyway. He found the solution in the unlikely area of a browser capacity.

“Browsers were getting a lot better and that’s one of the things people didn’t understand,” he says. “There was a new generation of browsers that were much more capable in terms of what they could handle with JavaScript and not just HTML.”

In his case, however, it wasn’t extensive knowledge of browsers that helped him–in fact, it was the opposite. His naiveté saved him.

“Very often, if you do something new, the actual feedback people will say is, ‘This is what we tried before and it doesn’t and won’t work,'” he says. “If you’re naive, you may not even realize that it’s been tried and didn’t work,” he says. “We tend to overlearn from the past. Just because something didn’t work in the past, doesn’t mean that it can’t work in the future–especially in technology where things are constantly changing. Maybe the technology changed, the world has changed, or you’re just simply taking a different approach. All these people [at Google] were telling me that it was a bad idea and it would fail,” he says. “But I didn’t really care, I thought they were all wrong and tried it anyway–and it worked.”