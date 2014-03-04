Watch This Pelican Learn How To Fly–With A GoPro Strapped To Its Beak

Last fall, a video hit the Internet of an eagle flying high amid the mountains of Chamonix , France. It was shot with a GoPro camera mounted on the eagle. It was an amazing viewing experience and perhaps the best ever non-action sports advertising for GoPro this side of a firefighter saving a kitten .





Now there’s the story of Bigbird, a pelican who washed ashore after a big storm and was cared for by the nice people at Greystoke Mahale resort in Tanzania.

Apparently they had to remind the pelican how to use its wings by running up and down the beach flapping their arms. The result is a funny and heartwarming scene as the seabird takes off for a flight and eventually circles back to the beach in triumph.





Someone in New Orleans should play this at halftime.