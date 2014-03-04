This Is What Apple’s IOS Dashboard, CarPlay, Looks Like In Action

Yesterday, Apple announced it is bringing iOS to car dashboards . The feature, which will be built into select models from manufacturers like Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo starting this year, is officially called CarPlay .

On CarPlay, it allows you to tap Siri to fire off text messages, navigate to music apps like Spotify, and get Apple Map directions without having to mess with dangerous phone menus–at least once you plug your iPhone in. Apple bills it as “a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in your car.” Now we have some footage of what that might actually look like in action. Here’s a CarPlay demo that Mercedes-Benz posted on its YouTube page. The acting is about as refined as a D.A.R.E. ad, but it gives you a rough idea of what talking to Siri from behind the wheel might look like:

Volvo’s commercial, on the other hand, is a bit more polished, if a less realistic account of how accurate CarPlay is going to be:

And if you’re interested, Engadget scored a firsthand look of what CarPlay looks like inside a Ferrari, which–let’s face it–is about as close as some of us will ever get to one.