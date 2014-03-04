This Environmental Campaign Shows That SnapChat Isn’t Just For Sexting

Here are some things that happen in only 10 seconds: four square kilometers of the Amazon rainforest is destroyed by deforestation; 140,000 liters of sewage is dumped into the Guanabara Bay; and, of course, your Snapchat message disappears. To promote environmental protection among Brazil’s teenagers, an NGO called OndAzul, has launched a campaign on the platform that teens know best. When they open Snapchat, they’ll see startling facts about the fleeting health of our planet–and hopefully learn that some things should not disappear.





“Snapchat Facts” was created by agency NBS.