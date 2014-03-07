Beyond The Brazilian Butt Lift: How Fat Became A Very Creative Surgical Tool

Last week the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) announced that butt augmentation surgery is up 16%. Butt wait, there’s more: The smaller American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) outdid their colleagues by calling it 44% growth. Whichever group is right, one thing is clear: We, as a people, would like our rears rounded. The Brazilian Butt Lift has never been more popular.

What the numbers don’t tell you, however, is that what’s driving real change in the cosmetic surgery landscape is not our collective desire for big bottoms, as Spinal Tap famously sang about, but something many of us are already far too familiar with: fat. As science allows doctors to use fat in new ways, they are flexing their creativity and employing fat to enhance areas that they might otherwise treat with implants, dermal fillers, and injectables with brands names such as Juvederm’s Voluma and Restylane.

Instead of doing just liposuction, we ask the patients if they would like us to recycle the fat. It’s become more the routine consultation. I think this is a paradigm shift.

“We’ve taken away the need to go to a foreign substance, and we’re injecting fat. It’s a change in how we’re thinking,” says Dr. Robert X. Murphy, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

While fat, specifically too much of it, has most typically been a problem consumers have sought to address with cosmetic surgery procedures such as liposuction, laser fat removal, and the freezing of fat through minimally invasive alternatives like CoolSculpting, more and more doctors are starting to view the stubborn substance differently. Instead being part of the problem, fat is becoming part of a solution. Though it’s true that newer fat grafting procedures such as the Brazilian Butt Lift account for only a fraction of the 15.1 million minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic procedures performed in 2013, according to ASPS data, with just 10,000 instances of butt augmentation reported last year, fat grafting is an increasingly hot topic in an industry that continues to grow. As for just how much it’s growing, that’s up for debate, with estimates ranging from 3% to 6.5% last year, according to the ASPS and ASAPS, respectively. Still, doctors are changing their minds about fat and its role in the wider cosmetic and aesthetic surgery landscape.

“All of fat grafting has gotten more interesting,” says Dr. Jason Pozner, a Boca Raton-based surgeon. “Instead of doing just liposuction, we ask the patients if they would like us to recycle the fat. It’s become more the routine consultation. I think this is a paradigm shift.”

Yes, it’s a kind of cosmetic surgery upsell, but there’s another reason that more doctors are offering patients the option to re-use fat taken from one part of their body to enhance another during routine consultations. Fat, it turns out, may be the perfect candidate for the job of plumping up what goes south, one capable of benefits that injectables–a category that ranges from collagen to poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) and hyaluronic acid–are less likely to achieve.