Real-Time Marketing: What We Learned From The Oscars And Beyond

Once again, for better or for worse, real time marketing (RTM) was at the center of the marketing world’s reportage on the highs and lows of commercial output during these annual brand publicity contests. Is real time marketing just a headline-grabbing gimmick, or is there more to it than witty observations and tweet-worthy stunts? And what is the future for RTM?

Sure, there are great examples of tweets executed well in real-time. Like NASA, for example, and their clever and fully on-brand tweets during the Oscars. With the hashtag #RealGravity, the space organization promoted themselves using real facts relating to gravity–a move that was obviously on-topic since the movie “Gravity” was awarded a several Oscars. Here is one of the most popular tweets:

Recently, Digiday reported on a clever use of real time marketing from Citi Bike NYC, with a little help from JCrew. When Paull Young, the director of digital media at charity: water, tweeted that he had fallen off his Citi Bike and ruined his pants on the way to a meeting, @CitibikeNYC tweeted this:

What happened next pleasantly surprised Paull:

Paull left his meeting to find this gift card waiting for him, courtesy of Citi Bike and JCrew, so he could pick up a clean pair on the way home.

So what is it about this story that makes us sit up and take notice? It’s because brands are taking the best features from RTM and implementing them in their daily conversations with their followers. Brands are listening–and responding–in real time with original ideas and great customer service.