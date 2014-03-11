Writing Is A Series Of Questions And Other Insights From YA Author And Editor David Levithan

Twenty years ago, when David Levithan was starting out in publishing, “YA,” or young-adult fiction, was a niche understood and respected by a limited audience. In the years since, the category has exploded, appealing to readers young and old, and yielding wildly popular books and movies.

David Levithan

Levithan’s been a major force in that transformation. He got his start as an editor at Scholastic. Today he’s vice president, publisher, and editorial director of the house, where he has shepherded such books as the Hunger Games trilogy and the multi-platform work 39 Clues. He’s also an award-winning, New York Times-bestselling author (or co-author) of 19 novels (that’s right: 19). Books like Every Day, about a teenager who wakes up each morning in a different body, living a different life, and the National Book Award-longlisted Two Boys Kissing, a fictional conversation between two generations of gay males, have established him as a pioneer in telling stories about LGBT teens and an innovative tinkerer of storytelling forms (Levithan’s 2011 book Lover’s Dictionary laid out a romance entirely in dictionary definitions, from A to Z–and he’s kept up a daily Twitter version since).

The editing and writing are two distinct careers, and either one would be impressive on its own. Here, Levithan explains how he maintains both and where he finds the time to be so prolific.

The boundaries between writing and editing are much more fluid now than when he started out in the business, says Levithan. “I think that 20 years ago, if you were interviewing for an editorial job you were not to mention your writing at all. You were not to mention any aspiration because they would believe–not without merit–that you were just trying to get into publishing as a way to gain connections to publish your own work.” Luckily for him, the New Jersey native had interned at Scholastic while still a student at Brown University. “I’d proven my dedication to editorial, so I don’t think that was a suspicion.”

But he really did keep them separate. “I would write for my friends but I didn’t think about writing novels.” When, as an editor at Scholastic, Levithan was seeking writers who could execute his idea for a book series called Disaster Zone, he kept hitting a wall. Then his boss, Craig Walker, suggested Levithan write it himself. “He surprised the hell out of me.” And so he did it. But he would never have done so without the validation. “I needed that legitimization, him telling me it was okay.”

Levithan wrote two Disaster Zone books and started writing TV tie-ins and movie novelizations. “Those used to be the stepping stones to YA,” he says. “They used to be so popular but now they’re very, very rare.” He also started writing a series of stories that he would give to friends on Valentine’s Day. At a certain point he came to two realizations about them: One, that they were becoming a YA novel; and two, that he wanted to have the book published by a different house than Scholastic. “I wanted my author life and my editor life totally separate, which everyone was on board with.” The stories became his first novel, Boy Meets Boy, published by Knopf, which has been home to his “author life” for the 11 years since.

“There are actually a lot of editors at Scholastic who write books, some for Scholastic, some for other houses. We support each other very well,” Levithan says. “It’s not by design. It’s just the talent we attract and the work that we do being creative is really important so it’s a natural offshoot that some of us would want to write. I think they realize that our work is totally based on ideas and generating ideas and being creative, whether it’s us having ideas or and finding authors, or working with authors to bring out the best in their ideas. You have to be a storyteller in some sense. Whether you’re helping someone else tell a story or you’re telling your own I think your sense of what makes a story good is consistent throughout editing and writing.”