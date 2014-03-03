A New Campaign Shows How Facebook Makes Life Better Beyond The Screen

With more than a billion users around the world, perhaps the best advertising for Facebook is how people are actually using Facebook. After all, with such a huge portion of the Earth’s population on the social network the best pitch for people to get more involved is that their friends are doing it.





The new ad campaign, by agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, takes that approach and translates it into TV commercial. From crying over a break-up and learning how to tango to taking wedding photos and chronicling your latest vacation, the spots illustrate all the ways Facebook sees its service helping you beyond the screen and in real life.





It’s a bit weird to see TV ads pitching a free service so it, in turn, can serve you more ads from other brands but that’s just where we are in 2014 media. Either way, the spots are charming and convincing without being too polished. Despite most of our carefully curated digital lives, these still feel like real people doing real things and not a collection of airbrushed ideals.