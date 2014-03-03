Arduino Cofounder Has Some Advice For You, Hacker

The cofounder of the open source microcontroller Arduino , Massimo Banzi, doesn’t mince words. “Italy is the kind of a country where if you are young, you don’t exist,” he says. “It’s a country run by old farts.” Banzi decided not to accept the status quo.

Arduino was designed in Italy, by virtue of a foolish young Banzi on a quest for love. Today, Arduino is an enormously popular single-board microcontroller used to develop interactive objects.

Banzi’s career hasn’t followed a conventional path. “I was always interested in technology but I started using the Internet because I met this American girl when I was like 18,” he says. ”I wanted to write to her and the post would take three weeks. So I started using the Internet because I could email her. There wasn’t even a browser. And that became my career for several years. So every time I get a passion about something I try to do it on the side and it turns into my job. It’s also a curse also because you can never have a hobby.”

Banzi trained as a electrical engineer, but always had an interest in design. Ten years ago he was teaching interaction design at the now defunct Design Institute in Ivrea. Arduino started out as a tool to allow Banzi’s design students, most of whom has no technical background, to use technology in their projects.

“It was good to start working with design students because they make beautiful products,” says Banzi. “Engineering students are very attracted by the technology itself. Design students are interested in what people are going to do with the technology. There’s a lot of people who if you had told them six months earlier, ‘You are going to program a microcontroller’ they would have said ‘I’m not a nerd. There’s no way I’m going to do that.'”

Arduinos take inputs from a variety of switches and sensors and can control lights, motors, and other physical outputs.

Microcontrollers are used in all kinds of hacker projects: Musician Imogen Heap’s musical glove and fish on wheels. Banzi estimates that there are now 1.5 million Arduinos in the wild matched by a similar number of clones and variations on the original microcontroller.