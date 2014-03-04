Why Chinese Punks, Russian Skaters, Vegan Cupcakes, And Authentic Storytelling Are The Future Of Vans

The teen baker is one of the subjects in the shoe company’s new documentary series “Living Off The Wall,” in which four filmmakers were asked to find interesting young people who embody the spirit of the brand and tell their story.

The company’s former marketing head and now vice-president/GM of operations in the Americas Doug Palladini says the brief to the directors was about two paragraphs long. “We basically said, here’s our brand that you already know, go find people who live what Off the Wall means and tell us about them,” says Palladini. “The only rule was that we needed words, pictures, and video to build this experience and tell these stories.”





Polito’s Clara Cakes is one of director Patrick O’Dell‘s three-episode arc “Upstarts” that shines a spotlight on non-traditional entrepreneurs, including Burger Records and Power Plant choppers.

Director Angela Boatright takes a look at the close-knit family vibes within the East Los Angeles punk rock scene, where kids are creating their own scene with backyard shows and more. Grace Ladoja went to Russia to talk to skateboarders who are outsiders in a culture that doesn’t encourage individual expression, while Leong Zhang introduces us to Chinese punk rockers and skaters contradicting the norm in that country.





So why is Polito and the series’ other subjects key to the brand’s future? Vans has been creating and helping others produce original content for years, between funding action sports films to bigger projects like Dogtown & Z-Boys, Bones Brigade and No Room for Rock Stars, but according to Palladini, this latest documentary series marks a major push to make storytelling a cornerstone of the brand’s identity.

We don’t have to sit down with an advertising agency and brainstorm made-up concepts to tell the story of our brand, we just need to find creative ways to tell the stories that are already out there.

Palladini actually wrote the book on Vans’ identity and says the key to the brand’s success is its heritage and organic ties to youth culture. “The brand has always been for people who are a bit anti-establishment, subculture, that’s why things like skateboarding and punk rock organically found their way to our brand,” says Palladini. “The company founder never set out to get Black Flag and Tony Alva wearing his shoes. They found us.”